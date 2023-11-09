Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3524
Autumn in the house
owo-6 - still life
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4388
photos
109
followers
87
following
965% complete
View this month »
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
9th November 2023 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
still life
,
owo-6
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful Fall image
November 10th, 2023
katy
ace
beautifully presented I know you made the pumpkin and acorn too!
November 10th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne.
@grammyn
I did make them Katy. Thank you.
November 10th, 2023
katy
ace
@randystreat
so talented!
November 10th, 2023
summerfield
ace
a lovely composition, that's for sure. i love the colour theme. i also love the way you incorporated your knitting stuff. this comp is so you. aces!
November 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@grammyn I did make them Katy. Thank you.