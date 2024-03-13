Crescent Moon and Jupiter

This will probably need to viewed on black because despite how bright these were in the sky, Jupiter's very small in this photo. Not a fleck of dust but a planet.
This crescent moon has been called a "wet" moon from Hawaiian mythology where it was thought that the Moon appeared as a bowl that would fill up with rainwater. And in fact there is rain in the forecast for Friday. It's also can be called the Cheshire moon which is a reference to the smile of the Cheshire Cat from Lewis Carroll's novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
