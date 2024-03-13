Previous
Crescent Moon and Jupiter by randystreat
Crescent Moon and Jupiter

This will probably need to viewed on black because despite how bright these were in the sky, Jupiter's very small in this photo. Not a fleck of dust but a planet.
This crescent moon has been called a "wet" moon from Hawaiian mythology where it was thought that the Moon appeared as a bowl that would fill up with rainwater. And in fact there is rain in the forecast for Friday. It's also can be called the Cheshire moon which is a reference to the smile of the Cheshire Cat from Lewis Carroll's novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wet_moon
summerfield ace
fabulous shot, Kathy. aces!
March 14th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@summerfield Thank you Vikki.
March 14th, 2024  
