Check your settings

Get Pushed Challenge #606
My get pushed partner asked me for a photo that drew inspiration from the word “consequence” or “consequences”. I considered several subjects and whirled them around in my mind as to how to portray them.
I decided to use taking a daily photo for the general subject and shot it several ways that I could and have done in the past.
(Background) - forgot to take the lens cap off
(top left) set the f stop too low
(top right) set the shutter speed too fast
(bottom left) set the f stop too high
(bottom right) set the shutter speed to slow
(Center) in focus with the right amount of light
A great collage