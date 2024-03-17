Check your settings

Get Pushed Challenge #606

My get pushed partner asked me for a photo that drew inspiration from the word “consequence” or “consequences”. I considered several subjects and whirled them around in my mind as to how to portray them.

I decided to use taking a daily photo for the general subject and shot it several ways that I could and have done in the past.

(Background) - forgot to take the lens cap off

(top left) set the f stop too low

(top right) set the shutter speed too fast

(bottom left) set the f stop too high

(bottom right) set the shutter speed to slow

(Center) in focus with the right amount of light