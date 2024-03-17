Previous
Check your settings by randystreat
Check your settings

Get Pushed Challenge #606
My get pushed partner asked me for a photo that drew inspiration from the word “consequence” or “consequences”. I considered several subjects and whirled them around in my mind as to how to portray them.
I decided to use taking a daily photo for the general subject and shot it several ways that I could and have done in the past.
(Background) - forgot to take the lens cap off
(top left) set the f stop too low
(top right) set the shutter speed too fast
(bottom left) set the f stop too high
(bottom right) set the shutter speed to slow
(Center) in focus with the right amount of light
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Kathy

Kathy ace
@northy Thanks for the interesting challenge. I hope this is satisfactory.
March 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh!! How many times don't I check and still have 2 second delay on.

A great collage
March 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great interpretation and familiar to so many of us I am sure.
March 17th, 2024  
