Previous
Photo 3729
River of stone
Yesterday's and today's photo are broad steps leading up to the church from a parking area. I noticed that they are full of patterns and colors.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4604
photos
107
followers
91
following
1021% complete
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
16th June 2024 3:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
patterns
katy
ace
FAV I love the way this looks like a picture of earth taken from way high up
June 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful image- oh my- I thought yesterday's photo was wood! Cool stone and patterns.
June 18th, 2024
