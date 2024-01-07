Previous
007 - Freezing cold outside by rbrettschneider
007 - Freezing cold outside

It turned freezing cold outside. Yesterday, I was still out in my t-shirt. Today, we've had a small dusting of snow and icicles are hanging from the porch!
@rbrettschneider
Beverley ace
Lovely icicles… great pov
January 7th, 2024  
