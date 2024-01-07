Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
007 - Freezing cold outside
It turned freezing cold outside. Yesterday, I was still out in my t-shirt. Today, we've had a small dusting of snow and icicles are hanging from the porch!
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
7th January 2024 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Beverley
ace
Lovely icicles… great pov
January 7th, 2024
