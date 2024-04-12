Previous
Lots of attention needed by rbrettschneider
87 / 365

Lots of attention needed

Our 'little' doggo seemed to require a lot of attention from my wife today :-) She really had to try and keep him on the couch.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

📷 Raymond

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise