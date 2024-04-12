Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Lots of attention needed
Our 'little' doggo seemed to require a lot of attention from my wife today :-) She really had to try and keep him on the couch.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
0
0
📷 Raymond
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
108
photos
26
followers
26
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
SM-A137F
Taken
12th April 2024 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pets
