New kid on the block

We have a new member in our rowing team. And he did surprisingly well at his first practice. Didn't fall out of his boat once.



We could hardly send him home without getting the whole watersports experience... so we helped him out a little :-)



It's a bit of a tradition at our club to throw the new kids in, but the water is still just a bit too cold to do that on purpose. So, we opted for a more subtle head-dip, for safety purposes. Just as much fun :-)