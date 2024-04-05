Clubnight for the kids

Organized and brought back an old favorite of mine, the monthly clubnight for the kids. One evening each month, or every three weeks, we claim our rowingclub for ourselves for an evening of fun. No plan, just, hanging out together, socializing, playing a couple of games. Whatever they want.



We had a blast, played a lof of games, drank a lot of coke and ate a lot of crisps. Everyone was already asking when the next time would be :-)



I'm trying to introduce the current generation of young rowers and kids to fun social activities, as I am really seeing how a couple of years of hardly any social interaction has affected them all. They seemed to really like having a night for themselves as a bit of an outlet and not to be expected to do anything specific.