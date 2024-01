024 - The World

I've had a busy day, and I only realised I had not yet taken a picture for today as I was about to go to bed. So, I decided to snap a quick shot of another form of art I like to dabble in, painting. This is a painting of the ISS I did some time ago.



Originally, I had just planned to paint the World. But it just needed something more, so, the ISS was added :-) It's not that big of a painting, so it was all very much miniature work to get all the details in.