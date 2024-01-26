Sign up
026 - Just Yellow
My Get Pushed challenge for this week is to shoot a black and white, featuring just one color. I happen to have a bright yellow car, which I thought would be a perfect subject for this challenge!
Thank you for the challenge
@aecasey
!
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
26th January 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-599
