026 - Just Yellow by rbrettschneider
27 / 365

026 - Just Yellow

My Get Pushed challenge for this week is to shoot a black and white, featuring just one color. I happen to have a bright yellow car, which I thought would be a perfect subject for this challenge!

Thank you for the challenge @aecasey!
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
