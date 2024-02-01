No more indoor rain!!!

This may look like a very random photo, and, to be honest, it kind of is. But it is special for me. If you've seen a couple of my recent shots, you'll have seen and read that our upstairs bathroom had sprung a leak in the caulk, causing it to literally rain downstairs, and the electrics all shorted. It was a bit of a mess. I've been busy all week fixing the bathroom, removing all the old caulk, putting in an extra rubber seal for added protection, re-caulking everything. And, today, we had our first practice shower. As you can see, and to my HUGE relief... no more indoor rainshowers!