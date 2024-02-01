Previous
Next
No more indoor rain!!! by rbrettschneider
33 / 365

No more indoor rain!!!

This may look like a very random photo, and, to be honest, it kind of is. But it is special for me. If you've seen a couple of my recent shots, you'll have seen and read that our upstairs bathroom had sprung a leak in the caulk, causing it to literally rain downstairs, and the electrics all shorted. It was a bit of a mess. I've been busy all week fixing the bathroom, removing all the old caulk, putting in an extra rubber seal for added protection, re-caulking everything. And, today, we had our first practice shower. As you can see, and to my HUGE relief... no more indoor rainshowers!
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Raymond Brettschn...

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise