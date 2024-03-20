Previous
Next
Virtual rowing session by rbrettschneider
70 / 365

Virtual rowing session

Another virtual rowing session on the ergometer.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

📷 Raymond

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Looks like all weather boat.
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise