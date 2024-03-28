Previous
Training session by rbrettschneider
65 / 365

Training session

Another good training session early this morning. Still going strong with my attempt to keep training each and every morning before work.
28th March 2024

Raymond

@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Photo Details

