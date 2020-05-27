Previous
Next
Persicaria Leaves by redandwhite
Photo 754

Persicaria Leaves

27th May 2020 27th May 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Well I never did - how exotic are these! Off to Google Persicaria now to see if it flowers:)
May 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise