Photo 754
Persicaria Leaves
27th May 2020
27th May 20
1
0
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
27th May 2020 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
Well I never did - how exotic are these! Off to Google Persicaria now to see if it flowers:)
May 27th, 2020
