Photo 755
Let's Play!
We have lift off! Callum has come round and decided Chester is a bit of alright. I think they are proper friends now.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
29th May 2020 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
puppy
,
setters
Kerri Michaels
ace
love this fav
May 29th, 2020
Wyomingsister
Awww! The puppy bow!! A universal invitation to play! This is marvelous news and a wonderful photo!!
May 29th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Such a lovely sight!
May 29th, 2020
