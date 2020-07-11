Sign up
Photo 770
The Boys at Play
This is an experiment uploading from the phone as my laptop would not allow access to my iPhoto library. Took the big camera and big lens out for the first time in ages and got some photos I was pleased with, but can't upload them. So frustrating!
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
818
photos
53
followers
32
following
210% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5)
Taken
10th July 2020 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
Cannot believe how much he's grown in a week - love those gangly legs he's trying hard to grow into!
July 17th, 2020
