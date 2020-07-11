Previous
Next
The Boys at Play by redandwhite
Photo 770

The Boys at Play

This is an experiment uploading from the phone as my laptop would not allow access to my iPhoto library. Took the big camera and big lens out for the first time in ages and got some photos I was pleased with, but can't upload them. So frustrating!
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Cannot believe how much he's grown in a week - love those gangly legs he's trying hard to grow into!
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise