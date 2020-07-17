Previous
Thistle and Butterfly by redandwhite
For a while my long lens would not focus (my old eyes don't allow me to focus manually) but suddenly it started working and I had fun playing with it.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Catherine Otley

@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
