Classic French Croissants 101

Can there be a better way to start the day than eating flaky, hot-out-of-the-oven croissants? This morning I took part in croissant baking class- first time I've ever made pastry dough.Three hours of

rolling out dough, proofing, cutting, filling and baking. We made ham and cheese, chocolate and traditional-style butter croissants. I ate one of each and brought the rest home. Now that I've had dinner, i'm planning to feast on the rest!