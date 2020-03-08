Sign up
Carriage Ride
During our short stay, we toured Middleton Place, a refurbished rice plantation in South Carolina. The property features beautiful azalea and camellia gardens, live oaks, goats and sheep roaming freely and a historic home.
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places.
Tags
horses
,
place
,
sc
,
carriage
,
plantation
,
middleton
Louise & Ken
Ahhhh, South Carolina! I'll return again someday; I loved visiting there!
March 10th, 2020
