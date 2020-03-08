Previous
Carriage Ride by redy4et
Photo 1415

Carriage Ride

During our short stay, we toured Middleton Place, a refurbished rice plantation in South Carolina. The property features beautiful azalea and camellia gardens, live oaks, goats and sheep roaming freely and a historic home.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Louise & Ken ace
Ahhhh, South Carolina! I'll return again someday; I loved visiting there!
March 10th, 2020  
