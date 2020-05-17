Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1483
Rocks and Ice Plant
For the May half n half theme. When I was on the coast yesterday I noticed all the dried up ice plants hanging down on the rocks near the water. I liked mix of textures and thought it might work.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
1
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
4
1
365
DMC-FZ2500
16th May 2020 10:28am
Tags
plant
,
ice
,
rocks
,
texture
,
mayhalf20
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the curved 1/2 and 1/2 line. Nice colors in the rocks
May 18th, 2020
