My Daily Dose of Vitamin Sea by redy4et
My Daily Dose of Vitamin Sea

Now that we can again access our beaches, I headed south to this beautiful little cove. To my amazement, I had it all to myself for about a half hour while I walked on the sand and perched on some huge rocks, watching the waves roll in.
16th May 2020

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Harbie ace
Beautiful!
May 17th, 2020  
