Photo 1485
Egret on the Run
Taken on my last hike in the wetlands. I thought the reflection made the egret's legs look a lot longer than they are.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1732
photos
136
followers
116
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Tags
white
,
bird
,
wetlands
,
egret
,
long-legs
Hope D Jennings
ace
This is beautiful Wonderful detail and reflection.fav
May 20th, 2020
