Egret on the Run by redy4et
Photo 1485

Egret on the Run

Taken on my last hike in the wetlands. I thought the reflection made the egret's legs look a lot longer than they are.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places.
Hope D Jennings ace

This is beautiful Wonderful detail and reflection.fav
May 20th, 2020  
