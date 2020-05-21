Previous
Next
The Afterglow by redy4et
Photo 1488

The Afterglow

Yesterday I waited on the rocks by the shore for sunset, watching the gulls and waves as they crashed around me. It was high tide and it kept rising, to the point where I was getting wet and had to move up the steps before there was no escape. Once I climbed off the beach, the rooftops blocked my view of the sun drop into the ocean so I spotted the palms silhouetted over this rooftop and caught a fleeting glimpse of the sun with a gull on the wing. After I posted this I realized it could work for the half-n-half theme.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ron ace
Oh, wow, great shot! I think things all worked out in your favor for this one. Yeah, I saw on the news that Seal Beach was opening the beach back up today, and I thought of you. I'm hopeful that Laguna follows suit very quickly....especially as I will have a new toy for such captures soon. ;-)
May 22nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Beautiful ending to the sunset - those silhouettes (and that bird) are super.
May 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise