The Afterglow

Yesterday I waited on the rocks by the shore for sunset, watching the gulls and waves as they crashed around me. It was high tide and it kept rising, to the point where I was getting wet and had to move up the steps before there was no escape. Once I climbed off the beach, the rooftops blocked my view of the sun drop into the ocean so I spotted the palms silhouetted over this rooftop and caught a fleeting glimpse of the sun with a gull on the wing. After I posted this I realized it could work for the half-n-half theme.