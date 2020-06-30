Previous
All Washed Up by redy4et
Photo 1528

All Washed Up

This little hummingbird is relaxing for a split second after bathing in the stone fountain. It's a daily ritual on our patio and provides us with loads of entertainment. After a bit of research, I read that hummers aren't visiting the fountain to drink the water- they get all the liquid they need from nectar- but they like to bathe to wash any sticky residue off their feathers keep their plumage in top shape. Most days, they are buzzing the fountain, which has a small bubbler on top, landing on the rim and shaking their tail feathers in the water before zooming off at mach speed. So much fun to watch.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
KWind ace
An amazing close up! So clear and detailed.
July 1st, 2020  
