Previous
Next
Steps to the Sea by redy4et
Photo 1535

Steps to the Sea

Taken in Laguna Beach back in May. I didn't pick up my camera today so I'm posting a shot of one of my favorite beach coves. This is where I would have liked to have been on this beautiful day.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise