Photo 1535
Steps to the Sea
Taken in Laguna Beach back in May. I didn't pick up my camera today so I'm posting a shot of one of my favorite beach coves. This is where I would have liked to have been on this beautiful day.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
365
DMC-FZ2500
20th May 2020 7:03pm
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
waves
,
summer
,
steps
