Photo 1536
Rose Petals
"What a lovely thing a rose is!"
Arthur Conan Doyle
These orange roses have been blooming for the past month, but now there is only one left in the garden. Hoping for a few more blooms before the weather gets hot. Bob.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
1
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
26th June 2020 10:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
rose
,
droplets
,
garden
,
petals
Milanie
ace
Like the way you composed this shot.
July 9th, 2020
