Rose Petals by redy4et
Rose Petals

"What a lovely thing a rose is!"

Arthur Conan Doyle

These orange roses have been blooming for the past month, but now there is only one left in the garden. Hoping for a few more blooms before the weather gets hot. Bob.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Milanie ace
Like the way you composed this shot.
July 9th, 2020  
