Sparrows, Finches and Hummingbirds by redy4et
Sparrows, Finches and Hummingbirds

While Southern Californians hit the beaches in droves today (following closures over the July 4th weekend), the birds cooled off at my patio fountain.

Thanks so much to everyone who viewed and commented on yesterday’s We Can’t Control the Wind shot. Much appreciated.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Milanie ace
Lovely collection of shots from the backyard. So much safer and just as much fun to watch!
July 7th, 2020  
