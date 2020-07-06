Sign up
Photo 1534
Sparrows, Finches and Hummingbirds
While Southern Californians hit the beaches in droves today (following closures over the July 4th weekend), the birds cooled off at my patio fountain.
Thanks so much to everyone who viewed and commented on yesterday’s We Can’t Control the Wind shot. Much appreciated.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places.
1781
photos
141
followers
120
following
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
,
hummingbirds
,
finches
Milanie
ace
Lovely collection of shots from the backyard. So much safer and just as much fun to watch!
July 7th, 2020
