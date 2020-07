Tropical Bloom

Is this a pink tulip tree or pink magnolia tree? It remains a mystery, at least to me. The tree, in front of our house between the curb and the driveway, produces these interesting looking flowers every Spring.Then they drop all over and make a sappy mess on the cars and sidewalks.

The strange thing is that I saw this one new bloom on the tree which shouldn't happen in July? But here it is.