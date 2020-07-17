Cabana Boy

This is my husband lounging in our new cabana that we set up on the beach at Crystal Cove today. Our chairs fit inside and it gave us just enough shade from the sun. We had a laugh later when we were trying to collapse it to fit in the carrying case. It wouldn't fold up and kept popping open. After 30 frustrating minutes, we carried it back to the parking lot and spent another 15 minutes trying to stuff it into the trunk of our 2-seater. Eventually we managed to squish it into the case. If someone had been video taping it could have been a U-Tube sensation.

