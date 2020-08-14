Previous
“Slow Down Buddy! I Can’t Watch! ” by redy4et
“Slow Down Buddy! I Can’t Watch! ”

Watching these little ones in their mini-Jeep reminded me of the times when I close my eyes and chide my husband for driving too fast. I’d much rather drive than be a passenger any day.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Milanie ace
Me, too! Poor little thing! Cute capture
August 15th, 2020  
