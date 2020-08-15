Previous
Sandcastle by redy4et
Photo 1569

Sandcastle

The boy continued to build his castle knowing that the tide would inevitably come in to sweep it away. He kept looking around with his back to waves. Eventually the water rushed over the castle and it dissolved. And that was that.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
Love this, the determination, Fav!
August 16th, 2020  
