Photo 1569
Sandcastle
The boy continued to build his castle knowing that the tide would inevitably come in to sweep it away. He kept looking around with his back to waves. Eventually the water rushed over the castle and it dissolved. And that was that.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
12th August 2020 2:21pm
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
summer
,
boy
,
sandcastle
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this, the determination, Fav!
August 16th, 2020
