Photo 1574
Pier View
It’s been hot along the coast all week so a walk along the beach this afternoon was a welcome relief. So many people in the state are confronting devastating fires and power interruptions. My heart goes out to them.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
0
365
20th August 2020 3:58pm
beach
ocean
summer
pier
