Photo 1583
Pacific Northwest at Blue Hour
Arrived today for a much needed getaway and was greeted with this calming water view after the sun dropped. Looking forward to doing some hiking, breathing in the clean air and enjoying the birds and the trees.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1830
photos
139
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
3rd September 2020 9:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water
,
trees
,
northwest
,
blue-hour
,
breath-of-fresh-air
Milanie
ace
Sure beats what else is going on in the world - wonderful place to be - really pretty shot with the silhouettes.
September 4th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
A must on black
September 4th, 2020
