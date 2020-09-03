Previous
Pacific Northwest at Blue Hour by redy4et
Photo 1583

Pacific Northwest at Blue Hour

Arrived today for a much needed getaway and was greeted with this calming water view after the sun dropped. Looking forward to doing some hiking, breathing in the clean air and enjoying the birds and the trees.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Elizabeth

Milanie ace
Sure beats what else is going on in the world - wonderful place to be - really pretty shot with the silhouettes.
September 4th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
A must on black
September 4th, 2020  
