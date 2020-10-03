Sign up
Photo 1608
Fall Colors
I took this shot last month in Washington state where the trees had just started to show their Autumn colors. As a native of Southern California, I rarely get to see a show of colorful foliage like this.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1855
photos
140
followers
117
following
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
8th September 2020 3:04pm
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
gold
,
fall
,
autumn
,
foliage
Milanie
ace
Beautiful!
October 4th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
great colours
October 4th, 2020
sheri
Those tree colors are stunning.
October 4th, 2020
