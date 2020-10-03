Previous
Next
Fall Colors by redy4et
Photo 1608

Fall Colors

I took this shot last month in Washington state where the trees had just started to show their Autumn colors. As a native of Southern California, I rarely get to see a show of colorful foliage like this.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful!
October 4th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
great colours
October 4th, 2020  
sheri
Those tree colors are stunning.
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise