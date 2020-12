My Little Hummer

As 2020 comes to a close, I'm including one more shot of my little "pet" hummer who perches on the big cactus outside the front window. Cactus Jackie sits there in the the same spot everyday, chirping and waiting patiently. Maybe she's waiting for her mate to come along, or perhaps she too is waiting for the new year to begin. Seeing this sweet little bird brings me joy each day and gives me hope for the future. Best on black.