Fire in the Sky by redy4et
Photo 1698

Fire in the Sky

Tonight's sunset was bland with next to no color so this one is what I had hoped to see. Taken on the second day of the new year.

12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
465% complete

Photo Details

