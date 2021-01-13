Sign up
Photo 1699
Snowy Backdrop
Filling in my calendar so I don't fall behind. The mountains that ring the valley were covered with snow a couple weeks ago but now most of it has melted. Temperatures are in the 80s this week which is quite warm for this time of year.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
1949
photos
148
followers
121
following
465% complete
Views
2
365
DMC-FZ2500
29th December 2020 10:04am
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
mountains
,
palm
