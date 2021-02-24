Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1739
Blue Heron in the Palms
Monday I hiked in the Bolsa Chica Wetlands for the first time since last Spring and was thrilled to find the Blue Herons sporting their breeding feathers high up in the palm trees. Hope to spot some of their chicks in the next month or two.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
1992
photos
145
followers
120
following
476% complete
View this month »
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
Latest from all albums
1733
1734
1735
253
1736
1737
1738
1739
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
22nd February 2021 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
feathers
,
palm
,
nesting
,
breeding
,
blue-heron
Diana
ace
what a fabulous shot and lovely detail, love those breeding feathers.
February 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close