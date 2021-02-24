Previous
Blue Heron in the Palms by redy4et
Blue Heron in the Palms

Monday I hiked in the Bolsa Chica Wetlands for the first time since last Spring and was thrilled to find the Blue Herons sporting their breeding feathers high up in the palm trees. Hope to spot some of their chicks in the next month or two.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Diana ace
what a fabulous shot and lovely detail, love those breeding feathers.
February 25th, 2021  
