Living Life on the Edge by redy4et
Photo 1754

Living Life on the Edge

This morning on a hike at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, I spotted a small herd of Desert Big Horn Sheep on a rocky cliff. These natives of the Southwestern deserts can easily climb the steep rocky terrain with their concave hooves.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Elizabeth

@redy4et
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, lucky you! Very cool
March 12th, 2021  
