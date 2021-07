Whatever Floats Your Boat...

Spotted in the distance during my afternoon walk on the pier last week. With the telephoto, I could see the floating object was a partially submerged powerboat at the mercy of the tide. Research on the internet came up with no mention of this odd sight. The coastguard had posted a small sign at the base of the pier acknowledging the presence of the boat but there was nothing in the local papers about it. Strange and still unexplained. Certainly every boater's nightmare.