Photo 1963
Blue Hour from the Back Patio
Perfect conditions for dinner alfresco. 75 degrees at 7 pm, with not a breath of wind. It doesn't happen too often but this week we've had magical clear skies, and warmer weather -but not too hot-yet.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
9th February 2022 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
trees
,
lake
,
hour
,
after-sundown
