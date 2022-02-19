Previous
Palm Oasis by redy4et
Photo 1971

Palm Oasis

The stout trunks of these magnificent palms in the Colorado Desert are shrouded by ground-length skirts of dead fronds. They thrive despite summer temperatures of more than120 degrees and an average of less than 3 inches of annual rainfall.
Elizabeth

Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, amazing that they do so well in those conditions.
February 25th, 2022  
John ace
Extraordinary. Have never seen any like that.
February 25th, 2022  
