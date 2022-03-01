Previous
A Pelican Passing By by redy4et
A Pelican Passing By

I was playing a round of putters golf this afternoon and was surprised to see this pelican glide by on the golf course lake. Took the shot with a putter in one hand, my iPhone in the other.
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Iris N ace
so serene, all blue
March 2nd, 2022  
