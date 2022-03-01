Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1972
A Pelican Passing By
I was playing a round of putters golf this afternoon and was surprised to see this pelican glide by on the golf course lake. Took the shot with a putter in one hand, my iPhone in the other.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2228
photos
145
followers
116
following
540% complete
View this month »
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st March 2022 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
water
,
bird
,
golf
,
lake
,
pelican
,
course
Iris N
ace
so serene, all blue
March 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close