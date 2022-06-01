Sign up
Photo 1996
Florentine Sunset
Filling in last month’s calendar with a sunset shot of the bridges of Florence from Piazza Michelangelo.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
sunset
,
bridges
,
florence
amyK
ace
Stunning
July 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
Stunning light what a gorgeous shot. fav.
July 20th, 2022
