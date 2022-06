The Duomo: Crown of Florence

View of the Santa Maria del Fiore cathedral from the Piazza Michelangelo. I just returned from Italy-my first international trip in more than 2 years-and I'm anxious to start posting photos. Post-Covid traveling presented numerous challenges, making logistics more complicated and preventing me from uploading photos while traveling. Despite the obstacles, visiting Italy again was fantastic! Over the next few weeks I will post shots of the people, sights and our cooking school experience.