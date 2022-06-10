Sign up
Photo 2002
Night Falls
Few things in life are as beautiful as the setting sun. This was my view from a roof deck restaurant overlooking the Arno. You can see one of the ancient bridges that span the river in the distance.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Photo Details
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
italy
,
florence
,
arno
