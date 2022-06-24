Previous
Sundown in the Eternal City by redy4et
Photo 2015

Sundown in the Eternal City

Sunset view from a rooftop near the Pantheon in Rome. If you look closely, you’ll see
four birds sitting on the lower turrets surrounding the cupola.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Beautiful
June 24th, 2022  
