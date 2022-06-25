Sign up
Photo 2016
A View of St. Peter's
This is a view of St. Peter's Basilica and the Tiber River from Ponte Sisto taken last month. I've been back home for about two weeks but am still behind on posting because I had limited access to wifi during the trip.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2273
photos
144
followers
117
following
552% complete
View this month »
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
20th May 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
st.
,
rome
,
basilica
,
peter's
,
tiber
Leslie
ace
What a beautiful view
June 26th, 2022
