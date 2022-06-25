Previous
A View of St. Peter's by redy4et
A View of St. Peter's

This is a view of St. Peter's Basilica and the Tiber River from Ponte Sisto taken last month. I've been back home for about two weeks but am still behind on posting because I had limited access to wifi during the trip.
Elizabeth

Leslie ace
What a beautiful view
June 26th, 2022  
