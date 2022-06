Stepping up to the Plate

Visiting Florence and Rome served as a prelude to the highlight of our recent trip to Italy. Cooking school in a tiny hill-top town about 100 km south of Rome was the main event. Every morning we climbed these cobblestone steps which led to a 12th century villa where we spent a week preparing and eating some incredibly delicious meals. Originally this trip was planned for 2020 and had to be rescheduled because of the pandemic. Waiting two years to get here made it even more delightful.