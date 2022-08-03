Previous
Hot Chili Peppers by redy4et
Hot Chili Peppers

Strings of dried chili peppers, called ristras, are seen hanging on gates and fences all over New Mexico. They’re decorative and said to bring luck and good health. I liked this wrought-iron gate at the entry to our B & B.
Elizabeth

*lynn ace
love that gate
August 4th, 2022  
