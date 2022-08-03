Sign up
Photo 2050
Hot Chili Peppers
Strings of dried chili peppers, called ristras, are seen hanging on gates and fences all over New Mexico. They’re decorative and said to bring luck and good health. I liked this wrought-iron gate at the entry to our B & B.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
*lynn
ace
love that gate
August 4th, 2022
